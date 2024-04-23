Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. 14,348,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,940,309. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.25. The company has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.06%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

