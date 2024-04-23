Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,117 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 127,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.54. 135,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

