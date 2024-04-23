Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,904. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

