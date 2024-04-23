Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $109.62. 2,057,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,803. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.44.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

