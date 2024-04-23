First National Bank Sioux Falls Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,591. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

