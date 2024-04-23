iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Lessened by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,985 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after buying an additional 167,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,336,000 after buying an additional 705,565 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,562,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,551,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. 1,440,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

