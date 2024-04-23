NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 78,942 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $93.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,304,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,351. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

