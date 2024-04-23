Financial Perspectives Inc Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,064,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

