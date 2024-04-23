Financial Perspectives Inc Buys 449 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 33,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.52. 31,769,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,405,988. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

