Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc owned 0.33% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 619,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:IETC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,609 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Company Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

