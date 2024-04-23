GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $896,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $6.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $766.68. The stock had a trading volume of 460,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,075. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $804.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

