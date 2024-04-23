Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $14,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,092,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,900,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 627,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.70. 12,923,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,743,626. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

