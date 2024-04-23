Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 156,378 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,378 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.42% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,097. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

