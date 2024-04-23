Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 10,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.7% in the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 29.5% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,844,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,105,117. The firm has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

