QUINT Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One QUINT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $21.07 million and $67,746.03 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

