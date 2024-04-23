Smog 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $463,941.50 (SMOG)

Smog (SMOG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Smog has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Smog has a total market cap of $69.70 million and $463,941.50 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smog token can now be bought for $0.0905 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smog Profile

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.08856256 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $368,165.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

