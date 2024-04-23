Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 989,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.69.

NYSE:TMO traded up $26.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $574.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,245. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.18. The company has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

