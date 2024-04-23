Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $471,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $49.97. 1,644,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

