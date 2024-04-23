Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,516,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

