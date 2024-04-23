iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is CV Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CV Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $106.52. 2,909,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

