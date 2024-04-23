Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 3.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 948,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

