Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 469 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for about 0.5% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Display by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 54.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 15.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.72. 159,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,562. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $125.98 and a 12 month high of $194.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

