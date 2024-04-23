The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Cut by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 5.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 66.2% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

BA stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.12. 5,852,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,585,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18, a PEG ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.53 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.