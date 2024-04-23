Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,515,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day moving average is $82.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.