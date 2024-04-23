iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,263,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 3,402,611 shares.The stock last traded at $44.60 and had previously closed at $44.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

