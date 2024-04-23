iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,263,285 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 3,402,611 shares.The stock last traded at $44.60 and had previously closed at $44.50.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.