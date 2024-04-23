Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Invests $239,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJJ stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.69. 315,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,381. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
