CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 23rd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $49.44 million and $2.28 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011557 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,747.65 or 0.99847666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011463 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008801 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00104573 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06099059 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $2,823,357.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

