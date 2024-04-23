Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets set a C$27.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$23.00 price target on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.86.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TPZ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 68,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,912. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.03 and a 12 month high of C$23.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of C$82.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.2818351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.35, for a total transaction of C$4,470,000.00. 35.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.