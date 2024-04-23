National Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $82.54. 238,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,028. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.65.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.