1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $39.26 on Tuesday, hitting $1,238.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,402. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,574.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,269.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,172.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

