Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 119,471 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 188.90%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.