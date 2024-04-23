Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 82,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 22.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

