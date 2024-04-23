Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0426 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $165.33 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011553 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,931.24 or 0.99972273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011285 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009021 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00101851 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,479 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,479.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04179972 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $5,160,787.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

