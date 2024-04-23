Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 3,733 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,356 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

