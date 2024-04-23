Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

