Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.32. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.7945271 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.64.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

