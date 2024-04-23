Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Savaria Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.32. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$216.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.78 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.7945271 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Savaria
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.