Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 14 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $754.74 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $831.66 and a 200 day moving average of $803.12.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

