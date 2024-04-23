WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0222 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.89 million and $0.95 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001773 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000456 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011826 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
