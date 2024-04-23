Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.72.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

