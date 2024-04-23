United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $145.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.31.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

