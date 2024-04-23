RPM International (RPM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RPM International (NYSE: RPM) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2024 – RPM International had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – RPM International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $111.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RPM International Stock Up 1.2 %

RPM opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 1,735.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in RPM International by 274.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

