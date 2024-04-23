United Bankshares (UBSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBSI stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

