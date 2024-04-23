United Bankshares (UBSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Bankshares Stock Performance
UBSI stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $38.74.
United Bankshares Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
About United Bankshares
United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Bankshares
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.