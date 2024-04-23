Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,153 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 60.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.