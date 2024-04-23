Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

STRM opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

