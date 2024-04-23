Telemus Capital LLC Sells 925 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 436,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,090,000 after buying an additional 33,225 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

