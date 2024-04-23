Duality Advisers LP Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of XPO by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 3.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 20.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.65.

XPO stock opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

