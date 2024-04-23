Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.64 Million in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $6,224,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 84.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,774,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770,739.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 202,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $1,024,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,994,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,173,255.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,774,274 shares in the company, valued at $169,770,739.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

