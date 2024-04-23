Hovde Group Cuts Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Price Target to $20.00

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Hovde Group from $20.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.
ISTR stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. Investar has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $157.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Investar had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investar will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.
