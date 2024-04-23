Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $69.44

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.78.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

