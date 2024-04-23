Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Friedman Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Friedman Industries stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $115.97 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

